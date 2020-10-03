A PC worthy of PS5 and Xbox Series X? We think between innovations and costs

Less than a month after the launch of Xbox Series X is PlayStation 5, scheduled for 10 and 19 November respectively, the desire for next-gen is getting stronger. Although the technical characteristics of the consoles have been known for some time, the discussion around the possible performances of the newcomers shows no sign of abating. Among the most popular and interesting topics there is one that tends to repeat itself over time about the opportunity to replace one of the two machines with a good gaming PC.

But is it really possible to assemble a personal computer comparable in specifications and performance to the new jewels of Microsoft and Sony? The answer is less obvious than one might think and starts from a paradoxical assumption: the question is technically wrong. Reaching the level of optimization of these closed systems, obtained thanks to the precious work of the engineers and the so-called “customizations”, is in fact almost impossible.

However, never like in the next generation console architectures will substantially approximate those of their PC counterparts. So let’s try to understand together which components to choose to replicate the experience offered by Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 on PC, analyzing at the same time their features and innovations.

Approaching galaxies

Let’s start from a fact: with modern PCs, reaching the performance of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, in purely numerical terms, simply considering the much talked about TeraFLOPs, it has been possible for some time. However, chasing the standard of 4K at 60 fps with a lot of active Ray Tracing is impossible without first-rate hardware components and a significant economic outlay. We have chosen this target because it is often used in communication by Microsoft and Sony, but it is not at all obvious that the two consoles will always be able to support it without using dynamic resolution, or compromising with the details or with the quality of Ray Tracing.

We must also consider that the consoles that will arrive in November will bring important hardware innovations, some similar to the PC universe, others still at the beginning of their diffusion on computers. For the CPU and GPU Microsoft and Sony have chosen to rely on AMD, which will bring microarchitectures derived from the PC universe such as ZEN 2 and RDNA2 to Xbox and PlayStation. However the new SSDs used on consoles are preparing to revolutionize the world of hardware and even in the PC field, which has always advanced in technology, we are only at the beginning of the adoption of these technologies, such as NVIDIA’s RTX I / O.

Xbox Series X setup

Taking into account what has been said up to now and considering the hardware offer currently available on the market (waiting to know in detail the proposal of RDNA2 graphics cards from AMD) we start our configurations from the newcomer to Redmond.

Microsoft’s approach to the next-gen is aimed at creating a broad ecosystem – a real bridge between the console world and the PC one – and the design of the Xbox Series X fully reflects this philosophy.

Let’s start with the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, a CPU based on the ZEN 2 architecture and equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads with clock rates even higher than those of the custom console counterpart. The choice of the motherboard must necessarily be conditioned by the support for the PCIe 4.0 standard, a real cornerstone of the next-gen: among the best on the market, the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero stands out thanks to the AMD X570 chipset and support for DDR4 RAM up to 4800 MHz.

The 52 CUs and 12 TeraFLOPs of the Xbox GPU are quietly matched (and surpassed) by the new NVIDIA RTX 3080 Founders Edition.

The RAM discourse is more complex: although the 10 GB GDDR6X of the graphics card partially solves the problem, reaching the speeds of the shared RAM of the Xbox Series X is practically impossible. We can not help but opt ​​for 16 GB of HyperX Fury ram at 3600 MHz. On the storage front things get interesting by virtue of the Xbox Velocity Architecture, a set of I / O technologies that work alongside the fast NVMe SSD and maximize its throughput: API DirectStorage, Sampler Feedback Streaming (SFS) and BCPack will be part of the package DirectX 12 Ultimate, the new Microsoft libraries that we will soon find also on Windows, with full support from NVIDIA and almost certainly from AMD. An SSD such as the Sabrent Rocket Q4 with PCIe 4.0 standard is therefore mandatory, capable of reaching high read and write speeds. To sum up:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X + Corsair Hydro Series H100i PRO RGB (€ 300 + € 129)

MB: ASUS ROG Crosshari VIII Hero (408 €)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition (€ 719)

RAM: 16 GB DDR4 HyperX Fury 3600 MHz (100 €)

SSD: Sabrent 1TB Rocket Q4 PCIe 4 (179 €)

power supply: Corsair TX-850M (129 €)

Houses: Corsair Carbide Series 275R (89 €)

Total: 2053 €

PlayStation 5 setup

Even Sony has opted for a revolutionary next-gen approach, declining it in a different way from the competition: the Japanese giant has in fact aimed even more decisively towards a new I / O system by proposing an SSD with monstrous hardware performance and well beyond above what we have seen so far in the world of consumer PC components, while saving in terms of CPU and GPU power with the same architecture.

In this case we are dealing with an AMD Zen 2 processor, equipped with 8 cores and 16 variable frequency threads and an RDNA2 GPU with 36 CU, for a total of 10.28 TeraFLOps.

Despite the clock differences, the starting point of our configuration remains the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, accompanied by a strictly PCIe 4.0 motherboard like the X570 AORUS Elite. Staying tuned to AMD channels for the presentation of RDNA2 graphics cards scheduled for October 28, the most realistic choice in terms of GPU for now falls on the GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition.

For the RAM, the speech made with Xbox Series X applies: 16 GB DDR4 TridentZ RGB at 3600 MHz can easily support the load of the I / O architecture. Once again the speech becomes extremely interesting thanks to the custom SSD of PS5, able to guarantee a data flow of 5.5 GB / s, which when compressed even reach 9 GB / s. This little monster, thanks to the help of compression technologies Oodle Kraken, Oodle Texture and from dedicated DMA contoller, will be able to push throughput to theoretical peaks of 17 GB / s. In short, a painstaking customization work by Sony engineers. The only SSD currently available on the market that can achieve this performance is the new Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0, which is therefore the only choice. In summary:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X + NZXT Kraken Z73 (300 + 264)

MB: X570 AORUS Elite (202 €)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition (€ 519)

RAM: 16 GB DDR4 TridentZ RGB 3600 MHz (95 €)

SSD: NVMe Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 M.2 1 TB (256 €)

power supply: NZXT C850 (139 €)

Houses: NZXT H710i (€ 200)

Total: € 1975

As you can see from the proposed configurations, assemble PCs able to compete with the new consoles, and with the performance target of 4K at 60 fps, it requires a significant economic investment. Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 arrive on the market with a hardware equipment in step with the times, even ready to dictate the line of the next I / O architectures, at a very competitive price. Playing in 4K and 60 fps on PC with a lot of Ray Tracing requires enormous computing power. Of course you can save a little by making compromises with some components, making changes to the configurations we have chosen, but the cost hardly falls below € 1500.

However, we reiterate what was said at the beginning of this article: making a direct comparison between console and PC is technically wrong, you can imagine PC configurations suitable for comparison, but nothing more.

Meanwhile, early Xbox Series X backward compatibility tests showed the consoles’ clear step forward. In the coming weeks we will presumably also see PlayStation 5 at work. Whether you are a PC or console player, all that remains is to be patient just over a month to finally enter the next-gen.