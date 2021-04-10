A photograph of the Sun, 230 megabytes!

- Advertisement -

Andrew McCarthy is a photographer known for his incredible images of space. One particularity for which it is notable is the fact that it created its own methods to capture different stars in great detail. The last of them has been the Sun which made the news recently thanks to an amazing composition of it made up of more than 100,000 images.

In this sense, McCarthy published a photograph of the Sun in which it is possible to observe this star in its maximum splendor, being able to have the opportunity to zoom in on the 230 megapixels that make up the image.

This image has been uploaded to Reddit, although in a reduced and compressed version, but which is still rich in the amount of details it offers of this star to appreciate. Those wishing to view the full-size image will be able to do so by subscribing to McCarthy’s Patreon.

Regarding the composition of the image, McCarthy applied some tricks to achieve it, including reducing the brightness, in order to allow the Sun’s surface to be seen, as well as the stars in the background.

Also, Andrew explained how he had to resort to the construction of a space solar telescope to be able to regulate the excess of clarity generated by the Sun when capturing the photographs.

This is how he obtained a large number of images of the Sun that served as a mosaic to create the final result. By delving into each panel of the image we will be able to realize that it is made up of thousands of photographs that helped to achieve greater sharpness and resolution.

In addition to the Sun, the Moon has been another of the stars that has been captured many times by McCarthy, standing out among these an image composed of 50 thousand photos, as well as an image in which its hidden colors are appreciated and from which you can observe an animation HERE