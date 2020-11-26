A popular map application with more than 6 million downloads filters data from its users

Despite the arrival of new technologies, one of the things that is worth keeping safe are maps that allow us to locate everything that exists in our country, such as the provinces that exist or even mountains and rivers. Well, this is possible thanks to images that can be obtained through map applications. These have become one of the apps most used by all users, not only in the cases of those who want to know what the place they are going to be like, or to easily navigate any city in the world, but also by drivers who trust their efficiency to achieve faster, quieter and traffic-free journeys.

The most downloaded map apps

There are map apps that stand out and we can summarize them in three names: Google Maps, Waze or Apple Maps. But as in everything, there are others much less known that even being not so widely used, behind them there are large companies, for example, TomTom or Nokia. These apps, are always reliable, legitimate and non-hiding applications virus but, even so, on the internet you can never trust anything, and there are always some with wrong behaviors.

A Chinese app in the spotlight

Surely you sound like a large company such as Baidu, a Chinese company, important in the world, that develops apps that include two that have been banned from the Google Play Store for illegitimately collecting data from users, filtering them to servers located in your country and track all our activity without asking permission to do so. We are talking about the apps: Baidu Search Box and Baidu Maps that have been downloaded by millions of users. In the United States by 6 million users.

These apps functioned as a tracker that operated permanently and that according to the researchers “allowed users to be monitored throughout their lives.”

These Unit 42 experts have revealed that these two applications collected data such as:

Device MAC address

Operator information such as IMEI

International subscriber identification numbers (which are linked to the SIM card)

“Data such as IMSI or IMEI are interesting for cybercriminals, as they use methods such as active and passive IMSI receivers to collect all the information from mobile phone users. Cybercriminals, once they have obtained user data, can create user profiles and extract more confidential information about them ”.

Update to the latest version

As a recommendation, if you have one of these two applications installed, the best thing you can do is remove it or update it quickly. As of November 18, both Baidu Search Box and Baidu Maps are completely secure and they do not carry out such systematic monitoring.