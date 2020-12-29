A prototype of the Apple Watch can be seen in several photographs

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Photos of what appears to be an Apple Watch prototype were leaked today courtesy of Twitter user @AppleDemoYT. Apple often “disguises” its prototypes with the appearance of other devices. For example, the iPhone 4 prototype that was leaked years ago looked like an iPhone 3GS. The same goes for this Apple Watch, which is covered by a bulky box that makes it look like a mini iPhone or iPod. The case has two buttons on one side and something similar to the old iPhone Home button. When you remove the case, the watch case shows the crown and the side button that we all know.

The prototype also appears to be running pre-watchOS internal software, with an app displaying the watchOS home screen. An interesting point is the presence of an app called “Lisa Tester”, which refers to Apple’s Lisa computer from the 1980s and has the Lisa Simpson icon. Another image clearly indicates that the prototype is not approved by the FCC, and therefore cannot be marketed. The first Apple Watch was released in 2015, so this unit probably dates back to 2014 or maybe earlier. We do not know where this prototype may have come from. Apple is known for destroying test drives and signing strict nondisclosure agreements. Recently, photos have also been leaked showing the production line of the first iPhone.