A puzzle balloon: nendo’s answer for developing countries

Nendo, the Japanese design studio behind OPPO’s latest concepts, has designed an airless, assemblable soccer ball in response to growing demand in developing countries.

The soccer ball conceived in collaboration with molten, one of the largest manufacturers of sports equipment in the world, was born with the aim of distributing a ball simplified to children who live in difficult or developing situations, whose main difficulty is not so much that of obtaining a balloon but of carrying out regular maintenance by inflating it, in addition to normal deterioration both outside and in the inner tube.

The answer to these problems is therefore a balloon that can be completely assembled and does not require any type of maintenance, in addition to the enormous logistical advantage due to the smaller volume of the disassembled product.

The pieces that make up the nendo puzzle ball are 54 and are composed of three different polymers, including a structural flexible plastic and an external resin that gives a feeling similar to that of a traditional air ball.

The technology behind the coupling system of the pieces ensures that the final product does not disassemble during the most hectic phases of the game and another enormous convenience is given by the fact that the faces of the balloon are individually replaceable in case of breakage, in addition to the countless possible color combinations.

A splendid initiative aimed at encouraging children to enter a world that, as already happens, can literally distort their lives in a positive way.

