“A ragged and vulgar clown”: furious response from Laura Zapata and Chumel Torres in support of Brozo for his controversy with AMLO

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Laura Zapata and Chumel Torres they defended the journalist Victor Trujillo “Brozo” from the attacks of Stephanie Veloz and they took the opportunity to rant against the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Both Zapata and Torres used their Twitter accounts to express their dissatisfaction with the comments made by Veloz against “Brozo”, whom he described as a “vagabond clown” in a segment of the program In good faith, broadcast on Channel Once.

This attack soon generated controversy and although Trujillo himself defended himself from his social networks, other personalities came to his side not to allow more aggressions from the communicators of the state channel.

Thus it was that Chumel Torres spoke on social networks and was later supported by actress Laura Zapata, who was frank about her position against the administration led by the current president of Mexico.

“Now change the name of Canal Once to ChairoTV. Out with masks! ”, The controversial presenter wrote on his Twitter account to talk about the controversy starring Victor Trujillo and Estefanía Veloz.

He also shared the video of the controversial segment hosted by the collaborator of Foro TV. “Canal Once: ‘Brozo is an inconsequential character and without current importance’. Also Canal Once: Dedicates an entire block to Brozo. Brozo 1 – 0 Paleros ”, exemplified Chumel Torres.

“This year the protagonist has been a ragged and vulgar clown. And it’s not Brozo ”, wrote the driver of The pulse of the Republic.

It was this last comment that the protagonist of Mexican melodramas such as The usurper, María Mercedes or Rosa Salvaje and made a reference to the place where López Obrador holds his daily press conferences and dispatches.

“The one from the palace !!!” Thalia’s sister added briefly.

Zapata also referred to AMLO as “The worst President in the worst year” when referring to an article published by the economic daily The financial.

“The worst President in the worst year … And meanwhile, Mexicans dying from # Covid_19 and from a lack of economic support. #LopezDestruiendoMexico ”, he highlighted from his Twitter account.

In the controversial Channel Once broadcast, Estefanía Veloz said: “The bad faith of the reactionaries in Mexico has led them to use multiple disguises in order to gain a place in public discussion. Sometimes they have presented themselves as expert epidemiologists, other times as human rights defenders and there has been the occasion in which they have called themselves feminists, despite their conservatism ”.

The channel’s journalist added harsh comments towards the critical journalist of Q4. “When their imagination is completely exhausted, they slip into their most natural skin: the vagabond clown. For them there is no better representative like the comedian or journalist Víctor Trujillo, better known as Brozo. This character who has taken the thesis of the eternal return of things very literally, because even though he has lost all credibility, he returns time after time to try to cajole the public with his critical discourse ”.

Trujillo was not silent and defended himself from Twitter with an ironic comment very much in his style: “Ufff! What a great closing of the year life has given me. I will have done something fairly well, to deserve an editorial piece in one of the preponderant spaces of what it once was, the educational and cultural television of my country. Thank you very much for such a high distinction ”.

|