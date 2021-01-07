A raid on the Capitol carried out by a group of Trump supporters

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

President-elect Joe Biden said what happened in Washington DC last night was ‘almost a rebellion’. ‘It’s not a protest, it’s a rebellion,’ he said.

A curfew was imposed in the US capital last night when a gang of Donald Trump supporters raided the Capitol.

The American president called his supporters “outstanding patriots”, some of whom managed to make their way into the building in Washington where workers were being held for safety.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was among the leaders around the world who criticized what happened.

The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations. I know that many, like me, will be watching the unfolding scenes in Washington DC with great concern and dismay. 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 – Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 6, 2021

Bullets were fired during the riot and one woman was killed.

Protesters headed to Capitol Hill after Trump delivered a speech in which he claimed the November election was a fraudulent election, a false claim he has been making since losing against Joe Biden.

Trump has yet to admit that he lost the election and has since made efforts to pressure public officials to cancel the election result.

The raiders last night were in favor of advancing their cause, and although Trump sent out a tweet urging people to leave the place peacefully he praised them and said they were “special” people.

The protest began at 2:15 pm, at a time when Congressmen and the Senate were debating an attempt by a Republican group to cancel the election result.

Windows were smashed, police fired with tear gas and raised their guns as the rioters were about to break in.

Members of Congress and the Senate were rescued from the building when the gang burst into flags, hoisting flags and taking selfies.

“Trump won the election,” shouted one of the protesters from the Senate rostrum.

President-elect Joe Biden said what had happened was “almost a mutiny”.

“It’s not a protest, it’s a rebellion,” said Biden.

Today is a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile. To preserve it requires people of good will, leaders with the courage to stand up, who are devoted not to pursuit of power and personal interest at any cost, but to the common good. – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2021

With the recapture of the Capitol, the day’s business resumed – counting the electoral college votes and approving Biden’s victory.

Reopening his proceedings, Vice-President Mike Pence said, “You are the ones who upset our Capitol today; the victory was not yours. Violence never wins. Victory is about freedom. And this is still the House of the People… Let’s get back to work. ”

Twitter announced that they had suspended the President of the United States of America account for at least 12 hours. If Trump deleted three tweets he sent out last night he would be allowed to return to his favorite social media, it said.

He said in one of those tweets that the election had been “snatched” from “excellent patriots” and that this was the reason for the raid on the Capitol.

“Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever! ” said Trump.