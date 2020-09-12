A rare and ancient breed of “singing” dogs has been sighted in the wild after 50 years

A New Guinea singing dog had not been seen in the wild for 50 years. These rare dogs, in fact, are typically only found in captivity in zoos or conservation centers, but an expedition to a remote area of ​​Papua New Guinea he spotted these creatures. A team of researchers returned to the area to collect DNA samples.

This extremely rare dog breed is known for its unique vocalizations and howls (as you can see in this video.). Originally from New Guinea, the dog is closely related to the dingo (which in Australia is evolving to fight poison). Notably, in 2016 researchers from the New Guinea Highland Wild Dog Foundation have found 15 dogs in protected land near a gold and copper mine.

In 2018, the experts returned to these areas again to collect DNA samples, to perform a health exam, and even attached a GPS collar to two of the dogs to learn more about their habits. Analyzing the DNA of wild creatures one was noticed genetic overlap of 70% between these wild dogs and captive dogs.

This exciting discovery will help piece together the puzzle of dog domestication in Oceania, as the taxonomy of the breed has largely been a mystery up to this point. Ii closest domestic relatives of this ancient breed are the Akita (the breed from the movie Hachikō) and the Shiba Inu. This division is believed to have occurred 3,500 years ago when humans brought the ancestors of these races to Oceania.

The researchers will continue their studies to try to find new answers to the questions behind the divide between wild and domestic dogs.