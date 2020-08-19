A relic of the Primordial Universe has been found on the edges of our galaxy

In the constellation of the Phoenix, scientists made a bizarre discovery: a stellar flow, an elongated chain of stars that existed in a spherical shape, known as a globular cluster. Such clusters can be torn apart by the gravitational forces of a galaxy and in this case, their globular shape is deformed.

In this stellar flow, however, there is something we have never seen so far: their metallicity is much lower than the minimum limit value observed. “IS almost like finding someone with DNA who doesn’t match anyone else, dead or alive?” says astronomer Kyler Kuehn of the Lowell Observatory in Arizona.

There are approximately 150 globular clusters known in the Milky Way. Each cluster can contain hundreds of thousands of stars and the observations of these groups of stars in our galaxy have shown that all the clusters show a certain consistency in their stellar chemistry: the celestial bodies inside, in fact, are enriched with “heavier” chemical elements that are more massive than hydrogen and helium.

However, this chemical threshold is not respected by the flow of the Phoenix, which it shows less heavy elements in its stars than theoretically possible for such a structure. “This flow comes from a cluster which, as far as we know, should not exist” explains astronomer Daniel Zucker of Macquarie University in Australia.

The team thinks this cluster can be the only survivor of very ancient time: a celestial relic from a bygone era of the primordial universe. “One possible explanation is that the flow represents the last of its kind, the residue of a population of globular clusters born in radically different environments from those we see today.” says astronomer Ting Li of Carnegie Observatories.

Are there other such structures? “Now that the first has been found, the hunt has started.” The study was published in the journal Nature.