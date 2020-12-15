- Advertisement -

A remarkable work that explores a particular period in Hollywood history.

Director: David Fincher

Cliar: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tom Pelphrey, Arliss Howard, Charles Dance, Tom Burke, Sam Throughton, Monika Gossman.

There is always controversy and uncertainty about the origins of Citizen Kane, a work that counts as the best film ever made. White boy Orson Welles was only in his early twenties when the RKO film franchise lured him to Hollywood in 1940 to make a feature film. At the beginning of the film Mank, writing on screen tells us that he had complete freedom to draw his choice of subject and his choice of allies. He chose the Herman J Mankiewicz (Oldman), a scatterer, a drinker and a talented writer.

One of the main themes of this work is the exploration of the creative process as Mank embarks on a script. Citizen Kane. Mank is sent, almost against his will, to a remote ranch with his assistant Rita (Lily Collins) and physiotherapist Freda (Gossmann). Welles expects nothing in the remote, especially an intoxicating drink, to distract Mank.

The hindsights give us an insight into where the concept of the film came from as well as giving a pleasant insight into Hollywood

the thirties. No wonder this dimension of the film will impress people. Remember that in the heart of Hollywood ‘s golden age, the studios were at their peak and without them talkies on the spot for only a few years.

Fincher is clearly enjoying this period using black and white filming, contemporary music, on – screen writing, carved carols and distinctive costumes. What references to the great stars and peers of the period, David O. Selznick and Louis B. Mayer included.

Oldman himself is fattening this and while he gives a fine display from it I think he is too wise for the role; Oldman is two years old in addition to the three scores and in some hindsights Mank is supposed to be in his early thirties. We are presented with a sympathetic, tragic character. A selfish man in a way, but a generous man otherwise helpful. He is liberal but embedded in the wealth of Hollywood.

I found myself fascinated by the portrayal of the great cause of the studios of the studios and the politics of the period. This is where Mank’s idea for the film was generated. Mank knew William Randolph Hearst (Dance), who were once friends in a way, but he was piped by Hearst ‘s arrogance, deceit and political views. In fact, it is an episode of fiction from the period that most inspired Mank to take up pen in search of revenge.

We are told that the masses are naughty to him because Hearst was a powerful and dangerous man, a great peer of media and politics. Mank doesn’t care, and he also doesn’t care that he’s friendly with Hearst’s lovers, Marion Davies (Seyfried).

A work in itself that gives a pleasing expression of the creative process and the golden age of Hollywood.