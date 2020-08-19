A report identifies the “greatest risk” to human health. No, it’s not a virus

According to new data released on July 29, 2020, experts have stated that poor air quality is “the greatest risk to human health”. Air pollution reduces the life expectancy of every man, woman and child on Earth by nearly two years, the researchers say.

The authors of the document found that despite significant reductions in particulate matter in China – one of the world’s most polluted countries -, the overall level of air pollution had remained stable over the past two decades. In addition, in countries like India and Bangladesh, air pollution has been as severe as it is now has reduced the average lifespan in some areas for nearly a decade.

The quality of the air that many humans breathe represents a much higher health risk than COVID-19, according to the authors of the document. Almost a quarter of the world’s population lives in only four of the most polluted South Asian countries: Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan. These populations would see to reduce their lifespan by five years on average, after being exposed to 44% higher pollution levels than 20 years ago.

Across Southeast Asia, approximately 89% of the region’s 650 million people live in areas where air pollution exceeds the guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization. Bangladesh has the worst air quality of any country and about 250 million residents in the northern states of India they will lose an average of eight years of life.

“The solution? It is in solid public policy” says Michael Greenstone of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.