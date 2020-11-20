A robot that indicates when to water plants could be ready by 2022

When to water the plants? In the afternoon or in the morning? So far, watering time is a dilemma. If it is done when it is not due, the plants can die. Perhaps in small fields it is not noticeable, but when we talk about large hectares of crops, the situation changes.

Considering this situation, the United States Department of Agriculture has made a donation of 1 million dollars to a group of researchers from UC Riverside and UC Merced so that develop a machine that allows them to know what is the correct time of day to carry out these practices.

This donation is part of the National Robotics Initiative of the National Science Foundation, whose purpose, in this case, is to support scientists to devise technologies that promote national production.

The project is based on developing “a robotic pressure chamber” that takes samples of the leaves of the plants, evaluates them and can generate results immediately. In addition, the system will be able to collect data in large fields, and during a determined period of time, that is, it is not limited to temporary information.

What is achieved with this? That farmers keep updated data on plantings. So that they can plan irrigation, “optimize the time and effort of crop specialists.” This translates into correctly using the resources that are available to sustain production, avoiding unnecessary expenses.

A form of support for students

The project is planned to be executed in four phases “development of the camera, development of artificial vision so that the robot can see the water coming from the stems of the leaves, coordinate several robots, in the air and on the ground, and evaluation” . Stages that should be carried out over a four-year period. In addition to serving as a support for graduate students, and as a research project for university students.

Estimated completion date of the project? The system is expected to be ready for the winter of 2022, and thus begin with the respective “field tests”.

This program is thought to benefit the community in general. The researchers have said that once the project is completed, the software will be open source, and all the information collected will be available to the rest of the scientific community.

