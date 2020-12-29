A romantic song and the shelter of Cristian: the bond that united Verónica Castro and Armando Manzanero

- Advertisement -

The death of Armando Manzanero at age 86 due to a cardiorespiratory arrest after contracting COVID-19 made Mexico and the whole world mourn, but it was Verónica Castro, who recalled the close relationship she had with the Yucatecan singer-songwriter and how it promoted her career and also that of Cristian Castro.

The First Actress recalled from her Instagram account the great support she received from Armando Manzanero to turn her artistic career around and that even he sponsored his eldest son, Cristian Castro.

“You started me singing, it will be very difficult to forget you”, wrote the protagonist of several Mexican melodramas to accompany a video that she shared about her relationship with Armando Manzanero.

In the clip, both idols perform Thinking of you, although deep down they also comment on how this collaboration came about. “I knew that album by heart … we were creatures,” said Verónica Castro with a laugh.

The actress explained in an interview with Windowing that his participation next to the interpreter of We Are Boyfriends or This afternoon I saw it rain happened due to an accident of fate.

“We were very close since the beginning of my career … Angélica María could not arrive in a program and she told me ‘you know the songs I sing with Angélica María’. And I tell him ‘I know all the songs you sing because I love them’ “, mentioned the famous to the show program.

After Castro’s affirmation, Manzanero asked her to show him her tonality of voice and thus prompted her to perform various songs on a live program.

“He made me sing and from there I began to work a lot of palenques and things singing; I recorded records and everything; It was incredible, it was the person who discovered me singing … I am not a singer and he told me ‘yes you are a singer, not the great voice but you are so in tune that you can sing whatever you want’. And I believed her and let’s go to work”, He assured.

Verónica Castro highlighted the boost that Armando Manzanero also gave to Cristian Castro’s career, as well as to his own son and Silvia Pinal’s.

“The four of them were very young and they really wanted to get ahead like their parents, their relatives who were famous. But the most important thing for Don Armando Manzanero was that the young people instead of going to the pachanga get into music “, he highlighted the impulse that the musician gave to his eldest son.

And the actress also published on her Instagram account how was Cristian Castro’s debut on his own show.

In the images you can see the first presentation of a group made up of Juan Pablo Manzanero, Luis Enrique Guzmán, Felipe Martínez and Cristian Castro, all relatives of members of the Mexican celebrity.

In the broadcast hosted by Verónica Castro, Felipe, Carlos Amador’s grandson, explained that he joined Cristian, Luis Enrique and Juan Pablo to show off his music.

Both Verónica and Armando Manzanero sponsored their children’s debut in the music industry and even joked about where they could continue with their artistic assemblies.

In the shared video, Cristian is seen performing a song far removed from boleros or ballads.

In addition, Verónica remembered the song that Armando Manzanero composed for her because of the particular color of his eyes and that he finally interpreted the same “Happy Cock”.

“You made me this song and gave it to my son to sing. Thank you”, The famous wrote on her Instagram account.

On this subject, Verónica explained in Ventaneando: “He wrote me a song because he said that my eyes were blue-gray and Cristian sang it. And we couldn’t make the video, I was left with a desperate desire ”.

Cristian, according to his mother, was also affected after the death of Armando Manzanero.

