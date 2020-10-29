A school where only a few classes are taught through Irish as an option for Irish – medium education

Coláiste Chú Chulainn in Dundalk has confirmed to the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta program First Place that no subject is taught through Irish to any student in the school other than two second year classes

Cú Chulainn College in Dundalk confirmed for the program Starting place on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta that no subject is taught through Irish to any pupil in the school other than two classes in second year.

There are two subjects, history and geography, which are taught through Irish to students in the second year of the school, but otherwise the teaching is in English only.

However, the Department of Education says it is providing additional resources to Coláiste Cú Chulainn and the Louth and Meath Education and Training Board to provide an Irish language unit and says that the school is still accepting students who wish receive education through Irish.

The Department of Education states that the Irish unit in Coláiste Chú Chulainn was not a “satisfactory” option for “certain” parents. It was stated that the Department was “considering” a “different model” for the provision of all-Irish education for post-primary students in county Louth.

It is understood that the new model – a satellite school run by an all-Irish post-primary school – has been proposed as a long-term solution to the lack of Irish-medium education provision in county Louth.

The Department of Education said in a statement provided to Starting place that they are in a “significant discussion” with An Foras Pátrúnachta about adding an ‘extra campus’ to a school that is already under its patronage.

It was stated that the proposal is being developed on a “trial” basis as there is “no established mechanism for the model” and that it needs to be “very carefully considered” before “any progress” is made.

The Department said it had made “every effort” to “speed up the process” but needed “clarity” on the location of the campus before any decision could be made.

The Department states that it is up to An Foras Pátrúnachta to find a suitable building in which to establish the satellite school.

There was a great deal of controversy about Coláiste Chú Chulainn last year and there was dissatisfaction about the lack of subjects taught through the medium of Irish in the school.

Students from Coláiste Lú, the school’s Irish unit, walked out of the school with their parents and the board of education offices were picketed.

Speaking at the time about the Irish language unit in Coláiste Chú Chulainn, the Secretary General of An Foras Pátrúnachta, Caoimhín Ó hEaghra, said that calling an all-Irish unit to the provision of education through Irish in Coláiste Lú was a “misnomer”.