A search engine for movies and series that unifies many streaming platforms

The offer of content that can be found in the catalogs of the streaming platforms is really immense, especially when it comes to series and movies. This wide variety of choice, for indecisive people, could be overwhelming.

As an aid for these situations, the Movie of the Night platform offers a search engine that integrates the catalog of the most popular platforms in this sector.

A series and movies search engine for all platforms

When entering Movie of the Night, you will immediately see on the home page of the site a search engine with an extensive form. There you can configure your search based on your preferences.

Once you select your country, the platforms available to consult will appear. In the case of Spain, searches can be carried out within the Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus catalog, in isolation or in several services at the same time.

As selection criteria, you can filter the available options according to genres, keywords, actors who participate, years of release of each film, content filters by age and duration. Based on these indicators, Movie of the Night will instantly display a list with the best results that fit that profile. In this way, an exhaustive search that in normal situations could take long minutes or even hours, can be reduced only briefly.

Despite showing results for most countries, the platform works only in English

The results of the searches carried out can be shown as a simple list, which together with the reference image and title of the indicated film or series, only show a brief reference; Or, in the same way, they can be shown as a detailed column, which adds a review text, its trailer, a file with the participating actors and other relevant details.

As a complement, the platform also has a comparator of streaming services, which evaluates each alternative according to the quality of its content, based on the evaluations that the contents that are part of each catalog have received in sum.

Movie of the Night does not require registration to access most of its search engine features. However, by logging in, users can create lists, save their favorite shows, track the contents of their watchlist, and review which platforms offer that material for viewing.

The advantage that this platform offers is that it filters from the recommendations those series or movies that already appear in one of your watchlists, so each search guarantees an approach to works that could be off your radar in the first instance.

If you want to do a search or just take a look at what this tool offers, you can visit movieofthenight.com.