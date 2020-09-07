A secret video of a bomb thousands of times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Japan has been released

Moscow: Russia has released a secret video of the world’s most powerful explosion, which was carried out experimentally in October 1961 during the Soviet era. It was, in fact, a hydrogen bomb with an explosive force of 3,300 times that of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

The bomb, dubbed the “Tsar Bomba” (King of Bombs), was dropped on an island near the North Pole and detonated in the air at an altitude of 4 km above the ground.

With an explosive power of 50 megatons (50 million tons) of TNT, this hydrogen bomb is considered to be the most powerful bomb in human history, designed by the famous Soviet scientist Andrei Sakharov. This is the same Andrei Sakharov who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1975 after defecting from the Soviet Union.

The 40-minute video was uploaded to YouTube a few days ago by the Russian Atomic Energy Agency, which begins the countdown to the bombing at 22 minutes and 22 seconds:

The blast was so intense and large that it could be seen from a distance of a thousand kilometers, while its heat was felt at a distance of 250 kilometers.

The cloud raised by the explosion of this hydrogen bomb was so high that it reached an altitude of about 700 km, that is, the point where the Earth’s atmosphere ends and space begins.

We don’t know if there is an even more powerful hydrogen bomb in the world, but we do know that it was the most powerful experimental explosion on record in human history.

It should be noted that the original and technical name of the hydrogen bomb is “thermonuclear bomb”, the explosion of which emits tremendous energy in the form of light, heat and shock waves, but the emission of radioactive rays is much higher than that of ordinary atomic bombs (fashion bombs). Is less

In a “normal atomic bomb”, the nuclei of a heavy radioactive element are broken down, causing a large part of the energy to be emitted in the form of radioactive rays.

The opposite is true of the hydrogen bomb, in which the nuclei of light atoms collide with each other, resulting in slightly heavier nuclei and the release of tremendous energy, much of which is in the form of light and heat.