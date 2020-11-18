A senior position in the White House for the woman from Connemara who led the Biden campaign

Joe Biden has reportedly selected Jen O’Malley Dillon to become team deputy when he succeeds Donald Trump in January

The Connemara-based woman who led Joe Biden’s winning election campaign for the US presidency is to be appointed to one of the most senior positions in the White House.

Joe Biden has reportedly selected Jen O’Malley Dillon to become team deputy when he succeeds Donald Trump as president of America in January.

O’Malley Dillon will support the work of new team leader Ron Klein. It has been announced in the last few days that Klein, a man who has long been a Biden assistant, has been selected as head of staff. Klein was head of staff at Biden when he was vice president at Obama.

The chief of staff is considered to be the most powerful person in the White House, apart from the president himself.

Jen O’Malley Dillon was born in Franklin, Massachusetts, but her great-great-grandfather, John O’Malley, was from Derrindarach Oak and her great-grandmother, Bríd Phatch Anna, Bríd Ní Chonghaile.

According to genealogical research by Bob O’Malley, one of O’Malley Dillon ‘s relatives, her great – grandfather was born in Derrindarach in 1875 and her great – grandmother was born in Deerfield in 1874.

They moved to Boston and it was there that their son, Patrick O’Malley, Jen O’Malley Dillon ‘s grandfather, was born in 1905. His father Kevin O’Malley and mother Kathleen Roys, a woman of no connection with Ireland.

Although O’Malley Dillon is only 44 years old she has extensive experience as a strategist in American politics.

She was deputy director of Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2012 and was also active in the campaign in which he was first elected in 2008. She also worked on Al Gore’s campaign in 2000 and was director of Beto’s campaign. O’Rourke for the Democratic nomination until he resigned from that race last year.

Last March Joe Biden appointed her manager of his campaign and O’Malley Dillon became the first woman to lead a successful Democratic presidential campaign.