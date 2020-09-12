A small plane crashed in the parking area in the United States, killing 2 people

Los Angeles: A small plane with an engine crashed in a parking area in the United States, killing two people.

According to the international news agency, a small plane with an engine crashed in the parking area of ​​a residential building in Los Angeles. After crashing to the ground, a fire broke out in the plane and both the people on board were badly burnt to death.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and removed the bodies of two unidentified people from the wreckage. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for postmortem and forensic tests. Civil Aviation has formed a committee to investigate the incident.

A spokesman for the fire brigade told the media that fortunately there was not much population at the crash site, three vehicles were slightly damaged at the crash site but no major damage was reported.