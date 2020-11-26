A sociolinguist worries that an ‘ambitious’ plan for the recruitment of Irish speakers will fail

Dr John Walsh says there is a danger that the plan will fail 20% of new public service recruits to be Irish speakers by 2030 if it is only a ‘general objective’

Well-known sociolinguist Dr John Walsh has expressed concern that the plan for 20% of new public service recruits to become Irish speakers by 2030 is doomed to failure.

Speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas Irish and Gaeltacht Committee, Dr Walsh said there was a danger that the plan would fail if it was only a “general objective”.

The 20% recruitment target is one of the main objectives in the draft language legislation currently being debated in the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Dr Walsh said there was a “fundamental issue” about the recruitment target and that a system needed to be put in place to “prioritize” the most “important” public bodies and those who have the most contact with the public.

“The target of 20 per cent of recruits to public bodies being competent in Irish has already been welcomed but I think it is important to be very vigilant about that as well.

“The 20 per cent target is very ambitious, has major implications for all public bodies and will be very challenging to achieve without a major change in organizational culture and work practices, let alone the recruitment process. himself, ”said the sociolinguist from the National University of Ireland, Galway.

The draft legislation recommends the introduction of a National Plan for Irish Language Services but the sociologist stated that that plan must contain “sufficient detail” on how the goals will be achieved. A strong awareness campaign would also be needed to bring the new employment opportunities to the attention of Irish speakers, he said.

Dr Walsh also questioned the proposal to impose sanctions on public bodies

Last week, former Gaeltacht minister Eámon Ó Cuív, the man who introduced the Language Act, said that the language bill would not succeed without introducing a financial penalty for state organizations that would violate the legislation.

However, Dr Walsh said he was “concerned” that sanctions would encourage a campaign against the legislation and that “emphasis should be placed” on stronger provisions in the act.

“However, there are still some major weaknesses in these reforms that need to be addressed. Nothing is mentioned about the reasonable demand made by Irish language organizations and by An Coimisinéir Teanga that the state would provide its services in the Gaeltacht without question.

“Language legislation will not have much authority that will not address the places where Irish is still spoken as the language of the community. This problem needs to be addressed by including a specific provision on the Gaeltacht in the Bill or addressing the issue in the language standards, ”said Dr John Walsh.

He also said that there was “no view” in the Bill “whether a person should have a basic right to use a name and address in Irish in official business”.