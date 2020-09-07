A stage of the Chinese LM rocket almost crashed on a school: here’s the video

China has been launching multiple missions in recent times thanks to its trusted launchers: i “Long March” rockets. Not always everything goes as planned, however, and apparently one stage of the rocket, during the return to the ground, missed not much a school and a built-up area.

The mission in question started a few hours ago, at 7:57 pm on 07 September 2020 (Italian time zone), from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, north of China. The rocket in question was theLM-4B, which carried a powerful satellite for Earth observation named “Gaofen 11-02” into a sun-synchronous orbit. The Chinese pitcher is composed of 3 vertical stages which detach during the maneuver as each sector runs out of fuel.

While for most of the launches (American and European) we are used to seeing launch bases safe, on maritime areas, the Taiyuan cosmodrome is located inland instead, over 500km from the nearest coast. Although over the years it has never been a problem – above all because local authorities have always promptly evacuated the areas at risk (if there was a need) – apparently the last mission only touched the disaster. : one of the stages – during its free fall back to earth – is crashed in the village of Lilong, in Luonan County, and nearly hit a school.

The high risk of an accident depends not only on the impact the stadium may have had with buildings or people, but also on the residual fuel in the launcher. The first stage of the Lunga Marcia 4B in fact uses a mixture of hydrazine and nitrogen tetroxide as a propellant: the smoke created by the fusion of both these elements. it is very toxic, and could have serious health effects.

The amateur videos and photos were promptly published by local news agencies and you can see, in the tweets you find at the bottom of the news, the moment of the stadium’s fall and the “reddish” cloud after the crash. The videos suggest that people were aware of the possibility of eyeing one or more stadiums in the fall, but perhaps they did not expect such proximity to the town. At the moment there does not appear to have been serious damage, but we don’t know if the Chinese authorities will want to comment on the incident.

The Chinese space program is broad-spectrum, almost as broad as NASA’s, and just recently the China it also launched a highly secret mission, probably carrying a reusable technology spacecraft.