A state of emergency has been declared in Sudan for three months following the devastation caused by rains and floods

Rains and floods killed 99 people and injured 45 while destroying 100,000 homes, photo: file
Khartoum: A three-month state of emergency has been declared in Sudan after rains and floods killed 99 people.

According to the International News Agency, Sudan’s Security and Defense Council has declared a three-month state of emergency across the country in view of the devastation caused by the rains and floods.

Recent rains and floods in Sudan have killed nearly 100 people and destroyed 100,000 homes across the country, forcing more than 500,000 people to flee their homes and businesses and seek refuge in camps.

Emergency is already in place in hospitals, local administrations and other urban areas, while troops have been called in for relief work. Helicopters were also used to evacuate people trapped in the floodwaters.

It should be noted that the recent monsoon rains in Sudan have broken the records of 1946 and 1988, after which the country was declared a “Nature Disaster Zone”.

