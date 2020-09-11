Latest news

A ‘stronger’ language bill before the end of the year promised by the Minister for the Gaeltacht

By Brian Adam
0
10
A 'stronger' language bill before the end of the year promised by the Minister for the Gaeltacht
A 'stronger' Language Bill Before The End Of The Year

Must Read

iphone

iPhone 12 could appear unexpectedly during the Apple event on September 15th

Brian Adam - 0
While rumors of the iPhone 12's presence during Tuesday's Apple keynote continue to be mixed, JP Morgan has released a new research note stating...
Read more
Tech News

Microsoft releases Build 20211: Linux files can now be accessed in the Windows subsystem

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft has announced the release of the new Build for users who belong to the Dev Channel. This is compilation 20211 that...
Read more
Android

Motorola Moto G9 Plus: the most powerful Moto G comes with a quad camera, more screen and a 5,000 mAh battery

Brian Adam - 0
The eighth generation of the Moto G family was inaugurated by the Moto G8 Play and the Moto G8 Plus, so the...
Read more
Tech News

Apple: the single Apple One subscription coming with iOS 14?

Brian Adam - 0
Of the single Apple One subscription including Music, Arcade and TV + we have already talked in the past, but some rumors report that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Catherine Martin is ‘looking forward’ to her first official visit to the Gaeltacht soon

A 'stronger' language bill before the end of the year promised by the Minister for the Gaeltacht

The Senior Minister in the Department of the Gaeltacht has promised a “stronger” language bill before the end of the year.

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, said that there was “more work to be done” on the language bill and that it was “very important that we get it right”.

Speaking of the program Wood on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Catherine Martin said that she and Minister of State Jack Chambers would listen to the proposals of An Coimisinéir Teanga and Conradh na Gaeilge on how to strengthen the bill.

She said a “stronger” bill would be enacted before the end of the year.

With regard to Minister Catherine Martin ‘s other priorities, she mentioned the five year plan for the implementation of the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language and the language planning system.

An Coimisinéir Teanga has already stated that there are “shortcomings” in the bill which is intended to strengthen the language law, and he is particularly dissatisfied with the situation of the Gaeltacht and with the issue of recruitment in the bill.

“We have long regretted the weaknesses of the current legislation and it should be addressed at this time. It would be a missed opportunity not to do that, ”said An Coimisinéir Teanga when it was published at the end of last year.

Was major disagreement between the last Government and the opposition about the merits of the legislation.

The last Government claimed that the bill to amend the language act was a “new era for the Irish language”, but the opposition said it was “very disappointing”.

Opposition politicians have indicated their support for the bill at the second stage of the Dáil and will remain until committee stage before being stabbed, but a sudden election has added to the passage of legislation in the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Seán Kyne was Fine Gael ‘s third Gaeltacht minister of state who failed to introduce Irish language legislation despite all the promises to do so for almost nine years.

Catherine Martin said that she was “looking forward” to an official visit to the Gaeltacht soon, something she has not done since her appointment almost three months ago.

Related Articles

Latest news

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht to undertake his first Irish language interview since his appointment

Brian Adam - 0
Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers is on his first official visit to the Gaeltacht today ...
Read more
Latest news

‘Insult’ – answers in English from a government minister to Dáil questions in Irish

Brian Adam - 0
Sinn Féin's Irish language spokesperson Aengus Ó Snodaigh is to complain to the Ceann Comhairle na Dáil today about the news that he has...
Read more
Corona Virus

Astra’s hiatus takes a toll on hope for a quick vaccine

Brian Adam - 0
The reverse of the AstraZeneca vaccine could be the first of many. The $ 144 billion drug maker has stepped on the...
Read more
Google

How to easily share WiFi thanks to Google Home

Brian Adam - 0
He name and password of the WiFi network can be changed for security reasons or simply due to changes in the operators that allow...
Read more
Entertainment

Research finds LSD could be a viable alternative to opioids

Brian Adam - 0
In recent years, the powerful drug called LSD has been subjected to several studies to seek its application in the medical field and in...
Read more
Community

The UK’s oldest polar bear has died at the age of 22

Brian Adam - 0
The end comes for everyone, it is a consequence of existence itself. For this same reason, the UK's oldest polar bear, Victor, died in...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©