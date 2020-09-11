A ‘stronger’ language bill before the end of the year promised by the Minister for the Gaeltacht

Catherine Martin is ‘looking forward’ to her first official visit to the Gaeltacht soon

The Senior Minister in the Department of the Gaeltacht has promised a “stronger” language bill before the end of the year.

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, said that there was “more work to be done” on the language bill and that it was “very important that we get it right”.

Speaking of the program Wood on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Catherine Martin said that she and Minister of State Jack Chambers would listen to the proposals of An Coimisinéir Teanga and Conradh na Gaeilge on how to strengthen the bill.

She said a “stronger” bill would be enacted before the end of the year.

With regard to Minister Catherine Martin ‘s other priorities, she mentioned the five year plan for the implementation of the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language and the language planning system.

An Coimisinéir Teanga has already stated that there are “shortcomings” in the bill which is intended to strengthen the language law, and he is particularly dissatisfied with the situation of the Gaeltacht and with the issue of recruitment in the bill.

“We have long regretted the weaknesses of the current legislation and it should be addressed at this time. It would be a missed opportunity not to do that, ”said An Coimisinéir Teanga when it was published at the end of last year.

Was major disagreement between the last Government and the opposition about the merits of the legislation.

The last Government claimed that the bill to amend the language act was a “new era for the Irish language”, but the opposition said it was “very disappointing”.

Opposition politicians have indicated their support for the bill at the second stage of the Dáil and will remain until committee stage before being stabbed, but a sudden election has added to the passage of legislation in the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Seán Kyne was Fine Gael ‘s third Gaeltacht minister of state who failed to introduce Irish language legislation despite all the promises to do so for almost nine years.

Catherine Martin said that she was “looking forward” to an official visit to the Gaeltacht soon, something she has not done since her appointment almost three months ago.