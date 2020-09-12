A study confirms this: Earth is navigating the remains of a Supernova

According to the researchers of the Australian National University, led by physicist Anton Wallner, the oceanic deposits of a particular isotope of Iron would be proof that the Earth is crossing the trail of one (or more) supernova.

The study was published in the official journal of the National Academy of Sciences: the researchers placed their attention on the “Fe-60”, A particular isotope of radioactive iron with decay lasting about 15 million years. According to reports by Anton Wallner and colleagues, there is a massive dose of this isotope in our ocean floors. The fossil remains from which Fe-60 was analyzed date back to about 33,000 years ago and it is unlikely that it is an isotope deposit that arose itself here on Earth.

To be a Fe-60 of terrestrial origin – the researchers explain – it would have had to settle with the rocks of the planet already 4.5 billion years, when the Earth began to form; as mentioned before, however, the Iron isotope in question does not have a long life, ergo it must be somehow fallen from the sky and deposited over the millennia.

Rain and atmospheric agents are often excellent transporters of small elements and cosmic particles that continually impact our planet. “It might be plausible” – he claims Wallner – “that the presence of the particles we are talking about is due to the fact that the Earth is “navigating” in a trail of debris from a supernova. We are passing through an area of ​​our galaxy called the Local Interstellar Cloud, which is made up of gas, dust and plasma. This cloud may have formed from the remnants of previous supernova explosions, no further than 300-400 AL. ”

It is not the first time that the Iron-60 makes people talk about itself and one of the most recent findings of this isotope occurred in Antarctica, where – according to studies – it may have been deposited only in the last 20 years.

Among the most spectacular and powerful events to be observed in our Universe, the Supernovae may have caused a mass extinction here on Earth.