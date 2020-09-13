Tech News

A study sheds new light on the creation of the mysterious stone forests

By Brian Adam
In Shilin Yi Autonomous County, China, there is what is called the “stone forest“, rocks that appear to emerge from the earth like stalagmites, thus creating the illusion of a petrified forest. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals a mechanism behind this phenomenon.

In this study, the scientists investigated the formation processes behind these pillars, which naturally take on their pointed shapes after mineral formations submerged in water slowly dissolve over time when exposed to air.. The authors simulated the formation of these rock structures over time through a mathematical model and computer simulations.

The sculptor of these incredible “forests” is water, thanks also to the presence of limestone rocks and therefore easily eroded. To confirm the validity of their simulations, a series of laboratory experiments were also conducted. Scientists have replicated the formation of these natural structures creating sugar-based structures, imitating the soluble rocks that make up similar topographies, and immersing them in tanks of water.

It was not necessary to create particular currents, since the dissolution process itself was enough to create the models needed to carve the rock peaks. “These same events happen – albeit much more slowly – when the minerals are submerged underwater, which later recedes and reveals these stone forests.“finally say the scientists.

