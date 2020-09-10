A sure leaker: “iPhone 12 and MacBook Pro 14” will be announced on September 15th “

We continue to talk about the Apple keynote on September 15th. Directly from Reddit, an account active for several months, citing some sources verified by the moderators, talked about what the Cupertino giant will show next week.

According to the leaker, during the conference Apple is expected to announce the 14-inch MacBook Pro based on Apple Silicon processors. The laptop should have a GPU comparable to the Radeon Pro 5500M, and will provide a gaming experience defined as “exceptional”, but only for optimized games.

The presentation of a 24-inch iMac and a 12-inch MacBook, also based on Apple Silicon.

The most interesting aspect of the post, however, concerns iPhone 12. While most of the tipster seem to be aligned on the absence of the smartphone from the conference, to the point that the presence of Apple Watch Series and iPad Air 4 is practically taken for granted, the leaker goes against the tide and says that it will be an event dedicated to new generation of Apple smartphones and all related products.

According to AppleSeeder, Apple will announce the pre-order and launch dates for iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro, which will be shipped first, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will only arrive later. This last part is perfectly in line with what other tipster said too.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the only device to include the ProMotion display as it is the only one with sufficient battery life.

The event will also focus on augmented reality, since both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will include LiDAR sensors.

Finally, the user (who claims to be the source of all information leaked about Apple Glass so far, “claims that Apple may also announce the glasses during the keynote, but the public launch won’t happen before March 2021.

A development kit will not be available for the first generation, and interactions will be very limited as they will work closely with iPhones.

The complete Reddit topic can be read by everyone and is constantly updated. As always, we invite you to take the indiscretions with a grain of salt.