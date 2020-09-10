MobileiphoneTech News

A sure leaker: “iPhone 12 and MacBook Pro 14” will be announced on September 15th “

By Brian Adam
0
36
A sure leaker: 'iPhone 12 and MacBook Pro 14' to be announced on September 15th '
A Sure Leaker: "iphone 12 And Macbook Pro 14" Will

Must Read

Tech News

Photos of the discovery of well-preserved mammoth bones: they look like they died yesterday

Brian Adam - 0
In the site of the new airport in Mexico City continue to appear incredibly well preserved mammoth bones. Not only that: more than...
Read more
Tech News

Marvel’s Avengers: A Mid-Range PC for ‘Super’ Performance

Brian Adam - 0
After the high-end PC setup it is now the turn to analyze the medium segment. Here's how to enjoy Marvel's Avengers without too...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Sony presents three new 4K HDR projectors that will fill your living room with cinema

Brian Adam - 0
Sony is one of the great image and sound brands of all time, one that cares about innovating but, above all, about installing...
Read more
Game Reviews

Windbound: Brave The Storm, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
5 Lives Studios survival adventure doesn't come to the harbor that your good intentions wish for. Since its presentation, Windbound: Brave The Storm The comparison...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A sure leaker: 'iPhone 12 and MacBook Pro 14' to be announced on September 15th '

We continue to talk about the Apple keynote on September 15th. Directly from Reddit, an account active for several months, citing some sources verified by the moderators, talked about what the Cupertino giant will show next week.

According to the leaker, during the conference Apple is expected to announce the 14-inch MacBook Pro based on Apple Silicon processors. The laptop should have a GPU comparable to the Radeon Pro 5500M, and will provide a gaming experience defined as “exceptional”, but only for optimized games.

The presentation of a 24-inch iMac and a 12-inch MacBook, also based on Apple Silicon.

The most interesting aspect of the post, however, concerns iPhone 12. While most of the tipster seem to be aligned on the absence of the smartphone from the conference, to the point that the presence of Apple Watch Series and iPad Air 4 is practically taken for granted, the leaker goes against the tide and says that it will be an event dedicated to new generation of Apple smartphones and all related products.

According to AppleSeeder, Apple will announce the pre-order and launch dates for iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro, which will be shipped first, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will only arrive later. This last part is perfectly in line with what other tipster said too.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the only device to include the ProMotion display as it is the only one with sufficient battery life.

The event will also focus on augmented reality, since both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will include LiDAR sensors.

Finally, the user (who claims to be the source of all information leaked about Apple Glass so far, “claims that Apple may also announce the glasses during the keynote, but the public launch won’t happen before March 2021.

A development kit will not be available for the first generation, and interactions will be very limited as they will work closely with iPhones.

The complete Reddit topic can be read by everyone and is constantly updated. As always, we invite you to take the indiscretions with a grain of salt.

Related Articles

Tech News

Photos of the discovery of well-preserved mammoth bones: they look like they died yesterday

Brian Adam - 0
In the site of the new airport in Mexico City continue to appear incredibly well preserved mammoth bones. Not only that: more than...
Read more
Tech News

Marvel’s Avengers: A Mid-Range PC for ‘Super’ Performance

Brian Adam - 0
After the high-end PC setup it is now the turn to analyze the medium segment. Here's how to enjoy Marvel's Avengers without too...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Sony presents three new 4K HDR projectors that will fill your living room with cinema

Brian Adam - 0
Sony is one of the great image and sound brands of all time, one that cares about innovating but, above all, about installing...
Read more
Game Reviews

Windbound: Brave The Storm, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
5 Lives Studios survival adventure doesn't come to the harbor that your good intentions wish for. Since its presentation, Windbound: Brave The Storm The comparison...
Read more
Android

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus are completely filtered days before their presentation

Brian Adam - 0
The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus they have been completely filtered, after knowing details about them a few weeks...
Read more
Tech News

Google Maps available on Apple Watch after three years: the news

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement a few weeks ago, Google Maps is officially back on Apple Watch. In the last few hours, many users on...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©