A tablet with HDMI input to transform it into a monitor

Tablets still have a lot to say in the market, and Lenovo has just shown it with the launch of a something different from the rest, it has an HDMI input.

The Yoga Pad Pro has just been confirmed in China, a tablet with the Lenovo Yoga design, but thicker and with a built-in kickstand.

Yes, there is a 180 ° steel stand that doubles as a kickstand and even allows the tablet to be hung on the wall.

It is a 13-inch tablet with 2K resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio LCD screen and an aluminum body. the processor is a high-end Snapdragon 870 and has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

It does not have a camera on the back, since fewer and fewer people use a tablet to take photos, but on the front, of course, to be able to make calls and selfies without problems. The front camera is 8MP with face unlock.

It has four JBL speakers, support for Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.2, and a huge 10,200 mAh battery that guarantees hours and hours of operation (up to 12.7 hours of video playback).

The downside is that the Yoga Pad Pro is only confirmed for the Chinese market, where it will go on sale on May 31 for about $ 500. We still do not know if it will reach the international market, but everything seems to indicate that a good idea of ​​this type could be a success in other parts of the world. If you don’t believe it, look at the image above, where it is used as an external monitor for the Nintendo Switch (it can also be used as a second screen for a computer).