A ‘total free’ weekend for unregistered users, the latest from Netflix

It was just a week ago that we found out that Netflix had eliminated that month of trial that had been running since its landing in Spain so it removed potential customers from the possibility of enjoying free content for a time. So it was a matter of days before Americans came up with an alternative formula that obviously would not be as juicy or as beneficial.

The idea they have had is start testing how what they have called “Streamfest” would work, which will be spread over two days in which they will tempt users who still do not have an account or subscription on the platform. The idea is to have an open bar during that time in which they can consume what they want from everything that Netflix has available.

This is a first test

Yes, for now It will not be a promotion that reaches all the countries where the streaming platform has a presence so the test bed will be limited to India. It will be there where users who do not yet have an active Netflix subscription can watch what they want during the 48 hours in which the promotion is extended, which will also take place within a weekend.

Netflix content.

Greg Peters, the company’s chief operating officer, has stated that “We believe that giving everyone in a country access to free Netflix for a weekend could be a great way to expose a group of new people to the amazing stories we have, the service, how the service works, actually creating an event, and hopefully getting a lot of those people to sign up. So let’s try that on [la] India”.

It is clear that the war between streaming platforms is raging, with increasingly large and established players and a threat on the horizon that leads some analysts to think that the upward curve of new subscribers could stop at any moment. Hence be in a hurry to continue capturing through much tighter promotions and focused on more specific types of users.

The first free period for all users who are not subscribers will take place in just a month and a half, during the weekend of December 5 and 6e in India. Although it is very certain that after that test, this “Streamfest” ends up reaching other countries as an alternative to that free month that they have just eliminated.