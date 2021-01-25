Latest news

“A trip to the airport to go on holiday is not necessary” – An Garda Síochána

By Brian Adam
The Gardaí have warned the public that a trip to the airport or port is not necessary, where one is going there on holiday.
Since January 11, people have been fined 1,500 for making unnecessary trips. The fines were introduced almost two weeks ago.

A statement issued by An Garda Síochána today reminded the public that there are checkpoints around the country to support the health authorities in their efforts to combat the spread of Covid 19.

They reminded the public once again that they are not allowed to travel more than five kilometers from home and that fitness must also be taken within those limits.

They also informed the public in the statement that everyone in a car will be fined for violating the restrictions, not just the driver. And that everyone in a cycling or running group, for example, who is outside the five kilometer limit, be fined.

