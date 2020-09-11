A tungsten armature for nuclear fusion reactors

The core of future fusion reactors will need to be one of the strongest materials on Earth, if not the strongest. What can be tough enough to withstand the heat of a small sun? Apparently a isotope of tungsten is the main candidate.

Zeke Unterberg and his team at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory are working with the tungsten because it has the highest melting point and lowest vapor pressure of all the elements on the periodic table. It also has a very strong tensile strength; all its properties make it suitable to withstand great effort for a long time.

The group focused on how tungsten can behave inside the nuclear fusion reactor, where atoms reach temperatures higher than those of the Sun in order to fuse and release energy. Hydrogen gas is converted into plasma, a state of matter that consists of partially ionized gas, confined in a small space thanks to magnetic fields or lasers.

“You don’t want to put something in your reactor that only lasts a couple of days, “ Unterberg says. “We want to have a sufficient lifespan. We will put tungsten where the most plasma bombardment is expected. “

In 2016 the group started working on a tokamak, a nuclear fusion reactor that uses magnetic fields, at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility in San Diego. They wanted to know if tungsten could be used to protect the vacuum chamber of the tokamak from the effects of plasma, without contaminating the plasma itself. The consequences of a contamination, if not managed properly, can lead to the extinction of the merger.

To verify this they used a enriched tungsten isotope, W-182, together with the more common isotope, to trace the erosion and deposition of this element along the divertor. It is the first experiment of this type on a fusion plant; the first goal was to determine the best material and its location on the chamber armor, while keeping contamination low. The main problem is the so-called edge-localized modes (ELMs), highly energetic events, similar to solar flares, which can damage or destroy components. The frequency of the ELMs is an indicator of the energy transferred from the plasma to the walls. Other frequencies indicate low amounts of plasma released with each eruption, while low frequencies are more dangerous.

The team found that if the tungsten is far from the point of impact of the plasma flow, the likelihood of contamination increases. The research can help the JET project, Joint European Torus, and ITER, whose construction has just started, which use a tungsten armor for the divertor.

“We are looking beyond ITER and JET, we are thinking about the fusion reactors of the future, ” Unterber explains. “Where is best to put tungsten, and where should you not put it? Our ultimate goal is to armor our reactors intelligently. “