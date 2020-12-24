A tweet from Elon Musk was enough to shoot the value of Dogecoin by 25%

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk and lControversy is always something that goes hand in hand. The CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX has caused a stir recently in several of his statements. In addition, he is a person who likes to talk more about the account through his Twitter account. This time he returns with his controversies, a month and a half after calling bitcoin “brilliant”, the founder of Tesla praised one of the longest-lived and most viral alternatives in the cryptocurrency market.

Elon Musk and Dogecoin, what happened?

“Dogecoin could be my favorite cryptocurrency. It’s great”, tweeted Musk on Tuesday.

One word: Doge

His praise for the asset inspired by this meme came in response to an April Fool’s Day poll posted the day before by the official Dogecoin account, asking who the next CEO of the cryptocurrency should be (a ludicrous notion to your face, as crypto projects are supposed to be decentralized). Musk won in this poll with 54 percent of the vote.

So on the official Dogecoin account public, “Looks like you are the CEO now, @elonmusk, DM us where to email the access codes.” Musk then returned the favor with several tweets mentioning the cryptocurrency including one, stating that “Dogecoin rulz” – with a Doge meme attached.

Increased its value by 17% within a few minutes

Just with its mentions on Twitter, the value of this crypto It increased in value by 17% almost instantly, from $ 0.0039 to $ 0.0046. Hours later reached a profit close to 25% That was down hours after Musk’s tweet.

What is Dogecoin and where did it come from?

DogeCoin or DOGE, is a cryptocurrency derived from Litecoin, it was created in December 2013, and is based on an internet meme “doge”, a Shiba Inu dog also known as ‘Cheems’. While it started out as a troll-originated coin (as a joke), netizens quickly adopted it.

Its popularity took off last July, when users of TikTok They launched a campaign to push the price of Dogecoin above a dollar, CoinDesk reported at the time.

This moenda has arrived rank 41st among the top decentralized financial tokens (DeFi). Its capital is around $ 574 million, a figure that is much lower than other cryptocurrencies.

Musk already showed his support for Dogecoin long ago

It’s not the first time Elon Musk has tweeted about Dogecoin. He also mentioned this cryptocurrency in July when he tweeted “It’s inevitable” with a picture of the DOGE coin engulfing the global financial system. That tweet led to a 14% increase in value at the time.