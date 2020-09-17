A Ubs Credit Suisse Merger Would Be Too Smart

Opposites attract, while similar repel. The laws of magnetism can also be applied to a hypothetical $ 71 billion merger of rival Zurich banks UBS and Credit Suisse.

The president of the former, Axel Weber, has asked management consultants to examine a possible deal, according to reports from the Financial Times, Bloomberg and the Swiss blog Inside Paradeplatz. The cost savings could be enormous, given the similarity between the business models of the two entities.

Most of the synergies would come from investment banking, which with 2019 figures would represent a third of the income of the new Swiss Credit Bank or Union Credit Suisse. When UBS and SBC joined in 1998, savings at the wholesale units amounted to 32% of combined costs, according to analysts at JP Morgan.

That may be an optimistic estimate, as both banks have been thinning out in the last decade. Using a more conservative 20%, the annual pre-tax savings would still reach $ 3 billion. Assuming the merged group could also cut a fifth of core corporate spending, the total cost synergies would be $ 3.4 billion. Taxed and capitalized, they would have a value of 25,000 million.

That’s where the good news ends. Merging banks can be costly: UBS’s own analysts estimate that integration costs can total 150% of annual savings, or $ 5 billion in this case. And the similarities of the banks can cause problems: Shared wealth management clients could draw money so that they don’t have all their savings in one custodian.

Most importantly, supervisors can impose stricter capital requirements on the new bank, given that its assets would add up to 280% of Switzerland’s GDP in 2019. Under Basel rules, UBS and Credit Suisse already have to reserve a buffer. to hedge its systemic risk equivalent to 1% of risk-weighted assets. Swiss regulator Finma’s domestic additions raised it to 1.27% in 2019, based on a weighted average. Suppose the merged bank leans into the next Basel risk category, earning a minimum of 1.5% systemic burden, and that Finma also doubles its add-ons. The extra capital required could be $ 4.8 billion.

Weber may still be tempted, given the huge synergies, but there are easier ways to save money. The two rivals could cooperate more closely, for example, merging asset management units, or taking advantage of each other’s strengths in investment banking. UBS’s fixed income business and Credit Suisse’s equity division may well grow in size, and could benefit from the other party’s use of technology and infrastructure. It is less exciting, but also probably more realistic, than a merger.

