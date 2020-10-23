A unique decision of an Indian court to pay Rs

Uttar Pradesh: A local court in India has ruled on the husband’s application and ordered the wife to pay Rs 1,000 a month as out-of-pocket expenses to her husband.

According to Indian media, he had filed a petition in the Family Court of Uttar Pradesh in 2013 against his wife under the Hindu Marriage Act 1995 for out-of-pocket expenses. The couple has been living apart for a long time.

The husband had taken a stand in the petition that my wife was a government employee and now she gets a pension of Rs 12,000 so the wife should be obliged to pay me Rs 1,000 a month out of pocket.

The Family Court, while delivering a unique verdict in this unique case, ordered the wife to pay her husband Rs. Expressing happiness over getting justice after seven years, the husband said that although it was late, he was happy that justice was done.