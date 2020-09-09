A unique rooftop car

Michigan: A citizen of the US state of Michigan surprised the world by being able to drive a car from both sides.

The American citizen bought an old van of 1985 and customized it, after which the vehicle was able to move on both sides, ie upside down and upside down. The vehicle can move not only upside down and straight but also back and forth Can be run from both sides.

Nauman, a Berkeley resident, flipped the moving van upside down, with the top and bottom tires facing the sky, after which the man fitted small wheels to the roof and hit it. Make a driving seat in the back of the car to drive, that is, both the front and the back of the car can be called the front.

As can be seen in the video, this ultimate vehicle is being driven from the rear. After overturning the vehicle, the American citizen made gates to enter it which can be used in both straight and inverted cases. She did not have to straighten to drive, but she could walk on the road with her lower tires.

According to the news published on the foreign website, there is no legal difficulty in driving the car upside down and this car can be driven legally as shown in the video and in the same condition this car can be driven on the road, Can be taken anywhere, including car shows and processions.

The American has fitted a 4-cylinder Chevy engine to enable the car to run from the rear, while using electric motors to drive the upper tires, ie the car’s own original tires. ۔

However, due to its proximity to the ground, its angle of view is very narrow. That’s why this car is not suitable for long journeys, that is why Naomi uses it only on special occasions.