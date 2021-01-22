A very strange and peculiar neutron star has been found

- Advertisement -

21,000 light-years from Earth, astronomers have located the fastest magnetar ever. A magnetar is a neutron star that has a huge magnetic field, billions of times that of the Earth. It’s not over: because this stellar corpse could be the youngest ever identified so far.

Insiders have studied the star in detail thanks to NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. The magnetar is called J1818.0-1607 and a myriad of real quirks have been identified that have made this object truly unique. The most impressive figures concern the young age, 500 years, and the speed of rotation, once every 1.4 seconds.

Observing the magnetar using radio telescopes such as the National Science Foundation’s Karl Jansky Very Large Array (VLA), the scientists also found that it emits radio waves, a quality it shares with objects known as “spinning pulsars”. It is a type of neutron star that emits radiation that we on Earth detect as “pulses” of radio wave emissions.

The stellar corpse also does not convert the rotating energy from its rotations into X-ray emissions as efficiently as expected. Last thing that makes the celestial body “strange”, astronomically speaking, it is the absence of a field of debris of material left over from the supernova that created the object; the researchers, in fact, found only possible traces of the supernova that created the magnetar, a very unusual thing … especially considering the young age.

The study was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.