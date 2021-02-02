A very strange golden-tongued mummy was found in Egypt

- Advertisement -

Egypt never ceases to amaze with its extraordinary, and sometimes bizarre, archaeological discoveries. In this case we are faced with a rare case of one golden-tongue mummy, found, along with 15 other burials, in the archaeological site of Taposiris Magna.

One might wonder when faced with such news: why the unusual choice of covering this person’s tongue with gold?

It is still unclear why for the researchers. Perhaps the choice of this precious metal had been dictated by the symbolic importance that it covered and which would have allowed the language to be maintained over time. As we explained in this short guide to Egyptian mummification, the body was considered a fundamental part in the transition between the terrestrial universe and the afterlife. Preserving it meant allowing the individual to survive in the other world. Had the tongue remained in the mummified body, then the soul could have spoken in the afterlife.

Another hypothesis is that the person found had had gods in his earthly life trouble speaking and perhaps this peculiarity of his was also emphasized in death.

As you can see, there is not a single path to follow and only further analysis will, perhaps, lead scholars to a truth.

Another peculiarity of this find a Taposiris Magna is that the 16 burials, which have been found, have all been kept under the remains of what were once temples dedicated to both the god Osiris, ruler and supreme judge of the world of the dead, both to the goddess Isis, symbol of motherhood, fertility and magic.

Except for the one with the mummy with the golden tongue, the remaining 15 tombs they all contain treasures of inestimable value, considering their past position. For example, two bodies were found alongside some papyrus fragments, which are currently undergoing analysis and deciphering.

Another, however, was found covered with a layer of plaster that has gold decorations -dedicate always to Osiris-. A bizarre coincidence, which could possibly be connected in some way to the most important remains that everyone is talking about.

The statues found at the site, many of which depict possible dead buried in various temples. These sculptural representations are in excellent condition, considering the number of centuries that have passed, and offer us a serious and emotionless image of who those men and women of the past might have been.

It is hoped that by combining all the data obtained from the various analyzes on these remains it will be possible identify the historical epoch precisely where the buried people lived. Historians believe that, on the basis of what has been found so far, two possible periods can be identified:

The reign of the Ptolemaic dynasty , between 305 BC and 30 BC;

, between 305 BC and 30 BC; The Roman rule, which followed after the defeat and death of Cleopatra VII in 30 BC

The international team that carried out the research, led by the professor from the Dominican Republic Kathleen Martinez, expressed his desire to dig deep into this mysterious place and understand the secrets that are hidden at this moment behind all the remains found.