A video shows how a mobile roll-up screen works

If you remember, this flexible and roll-up screens is not new, since we have been checking how some of the most important companies in the sector experiment with a technology that sooner or later will end up landing in our pockets, in such a way that it is very common to carry a smartphone with a small screen that we can stretch until we make it as big as we can.

But TCL seems to have gone a step further and, as we already knew in spring, we have seen them in operation thanks to a video in which you can see a series of roll-up panels that maintain their functionality without flinching, either to lengthen its extension in inches or to reduce it. The fact is that little by little, we are getting closer to that future of movies and series that already predicted the existence of these terminals that we can adapt to our needs as if they were chewing gum.

Foldable and stretchable, the future is coming

TCL is a company that has been characterized in recent times by bringing to the market some devices that surprised, precisely, because of the quality of their screens, so it is not surprising that it is already testing what its next step will be. And it seems to be focused on screens that will allow users to keep small phones in their pockets. that, later, they will be able to stretch to sizes like those that are common today.

As you can see from the video images, These are OLED color displays, which are in operation even during the winding process and that, according to the source, they have gone through the coming and going of this process more than 200,000 times. Which, surely, makes them candidates to be part of a device that could reach the market, maybe in 2021, 2022, 2023 …?

In the video It is possible to see how a screen of just 4.5 inches (a bit larger than that of an iPhone 5) ends up becoming another 6.7, like the one that will be carried by the Pro Max models of the new iPhone 12. Something like this can give an idea of ​​the potential of a technology that remains to be seen that, regardless of its reliability and resistance, is capable of being used to manufacture devices that respond quickly to the needs of users without losing an iota of its integrity.

Currently, the market seems to be betting on folding screens and companies like Samsung and Motorola already have models in the shops. Huawei or Xiaomi, in addition to Apple, it seems that they will be the next to launch products based on that technology, although, are they also thinking about these roller screens?

