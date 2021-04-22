- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The administrator of a website that allowed anyone to enter the phone numbers of two or more WhatsApp users, and see in an easy-to-understand display when each person was using the application, potentially indicating who was talking to whom, has blamed to WhatsApp for allowing such a capability to exist. A website to spy on WhatsApp accounts blames the platform for allowing that security hole The comments come after the technological website, Motherboard. report that WhatsApp upholds its decision not to allow users to disable a feature that shows when they are using the application, despite the privacy risks this may pose, as well as the specific security issues for individuals they may face bullies or abusive partners. “We believe that WhatsApp should eliminate access to the online status of numbers that are not mutual contacts. This is the only reason why we can operate, if we do it and all the other apps that do the same will not be able to operate”, the administrator told Motherboard in an email. On WhatsApp, all users show an “online” notification under their profile picture when the app is open. As cybersecurity company Traced discovered, there are multiple online services that take advantage of this feature to allow people to easily check if a WhatsApp user is online without having to initiate a chat with him, and some of them are specifically marketed for him. tracking alleged unfaithful spouses. Motherboard spoke to someone who is the administrator of at least one of those sites, via the contact email address listed on the website. The service offers users the ability to view anyone’s online history, receive push notifications when the target connects, and even predict if two people are talking to each other by mapping their WhatsApp activity. The admin told Motherboard that “they track sleep patterns, use regression analysis to give the probability of a chat between two people, it’s just a fun (albeit challenging) way for us to shed light on privacy. ” WhatsApp has taken action WhatsApp has commented that it took action against another specific monitoring site on its platform by suspending accounts related to the site and sending a cease and desist letter. Also, they believe that the same person is behind both sites.