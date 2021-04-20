A website to spy on WhatsApp blames WhatsApp for letting them spy

Spying on WhatsApp is one of the things that controlling and jealous people seek to do the most. Knowing if the other person is online talking to other people, or if they simply choose to ignore our messages is something that some people are very concerned about. A website allowed to see, in a simple way, at what time a person connected, and they have blamed whatsapp to allow such a service to exist.

Applications such as Telegram allow you to disable that you can see if a user is online or not, or what was your last connection. WhatsApp, however, only allows you to hide the last connection time, and as soon as the person connects to the app, “Online” appears. Thanks to this, it is possible to know at what exact moment the users are inside or outside the app.

They can know if two numbers are talking to each other

This allows stalkers, abusers, or even to Business know the hours that a user spends using an app like WhatsApp. Limiting it would be as easy as preventing someone who does not have our phone number added to know our status, allowing only those people that we have added to our agenda to do so. But WhatsApp doesn’t.

Therefore, anyone who uses this type of website, can know the second the Schedule of a person and the time they are using the app. Some of these services are even used to detect people cheating, mainly aimed at spying on women.

And it is that the service not only analyzes when a person connects, but it can also predict if two people are talking to each other by mapping their connection hours, yielding a final probability that two numbers are communicating with each other. They also offer push notifications on mobile for when a person connects.

WhatsApp does not deactivate it because it “brings closeness to people”

Luckily, it seems that WhatsApp has taken action on the matter and has made some changes, since one of the most used websites has stopped working. Last Tuesday it seems that another similar portal also stopped working, where WhatsApp all it does is send them a letter urging them to stop offering that service instead of correcting the failure to improve privacy on WhatsApp.

These types of websites charge for these services, at a cost of $ 3 a week or $ 10 a month after a free trial period. Thus, even if they close, new ones will always end up emerging as long as the company does not prevent strangers from knowing the status. In addition, anyone with programming notions can also create their own personal use system to spy on other people. From WhatsApp they affirm that they do not want to remove the function because “it gives a touch of closeness to users when they chat with friends or family.” All the more reason to restrict use to contacts only added in the contact list.