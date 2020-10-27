A week left until the US election and they are not staying at home this year

The next few days will tell which man will best influence the small share of the voting public who have not yet made up their minds.

A week from today that part of the U.S. public that has not yet voted will take to the polls.

Like the rest of the world, much of what they do depends as much on local circumstances as on national policies. At the end of the day all that can be said is that this will be a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency.

Is the US public willing to trust it for another four years? Do they believe they are better off today than they were in 2016? Do they believe he has changed the system as promised?

The American public was fed up of Washington DC and their political system four years ago. They wanted change. Donald Trump, the businessman and television man, promised them a change because he was a foreigner. Hillary Clinton had been an integral part of the Washington system for many years and she did not like them. As a result they stayed at home. That was tantamount to voting for Donald Trump in many places.

They are not staying at home this year by all appearances this year. They have been in queues for several weeks already. Nearly three million scores have cast an early vote. Many are casting their vote by post because of the coronary virus. Will that further increase attendance? You’d think she’d just ask the question to be asked who are they? The Democrats who stayed at home last time? The black people who spent a large chunk of the year protesting about the justice system in the United States. About the murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The women who are angered by Donald Trump’s disrespectful attitudes

Whoever comes out in the majority will have a very decisive vote in a very small share of the states. Trump, Mike Pence, Biden and Kamala Harris will travel for another week between Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida. The election will be won or lost in these States. Trump brought Wisconsin and Michigan with him in 2016 with no expectations. Florida and Pennsylvania are often fateful. Wisconsin has 10 votes in the electoral college, 16 in Michigan, 29 in Florida and 20 in Pennsylvania.

It is always difficult to bring a presidential election with you to America without the votes of Florida but it is possible. A new twist in the story this week is that Biden has emerged in the polls in Texas. Texas is a 38-vote Republican constituency in the electoral college. It’s a fatal blow for Trump if he misses it.

Whichever man is announced as the winner next week – if a winner is announced – I imagine that the public will not choose him with great affection or confidence. Trump has a base of support that cannot be lured in any other direction and polls say a significant portion of the public will not admit that they are there to give him their vote. Biden is a bad candidate who is often vague and kind of scattered in his speech. He is no doubt a nice man and few see any harm in him unlike his opponent.

It will be an interesting week and we will get to know some places in America well! There is certainly little between them and the next few days will tell which man will best influence the small share of the voting public who have not yet made up their minds.