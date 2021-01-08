Latest news

A well-known loyalist claiming that the BBC is teasing him about the Irish language

By Brian Adam
A well-known loyalist claiming that the BBC is teasing him about the Irish language
A Well Known Loyalist Claiming That The Bbc Is Teasing Him

Brian Adam
A new language policy on street signs was widely welcomed in Belfast but blogger Jamie Bryson was unhappy with the report published online by the BBC

A well-known loyalist claiming that the BBC is teasing him about the Irish language

Well-known loyalist Jamie Bryson has said that the BBC was teasing and trolling him in a report on bilingual street signs in Belfast.

Belfast City Council ‘s new street signage policy was warmly welcomed. but blogger Jamie Bryson was not happy with the report on the story published by the BBC online.

A picture of a bilingual street sign on Bryson Street, or O’Brien Street in Irish, was added to the story on the BBC news site. Brisbane Street is located in the east of Belfast city.

Bryson says the BBC NI is teasing him and has often used the same image in other stories on the site involving bilingual signage.

“There is little danger that they will not say that it is a coincidence that they use Brisbane Street consistently, but I think people will make up their own minds. There are plenty of Irish names on the streets but still that is the image they always use.

“I think it shows disrespect for journalism and it is not appropriate for a broadcaster that receives its funding from the public fund to be involved in such childish behavior.

“It proves once again that I was right for a long time when I believe that BBC NI is just an echo hut for the real liberal buckswoke, with their port becoming more and more biased towards nationalism. ”

The BBC said it had nothing to say about the situation.

Belfast City Council last night adopted a new policy to provide bilingual street signage in the city.

As a result of this decision, a local councilor or a person living on a street can petition for an Irish language street sign. If 15% of the electorate living on the street accept the proposal, it will be accepted.

Local councilors and Conradh na Gaeilge welcomed the decision, saying it was “a very symbolic step for the Irish language community in the north”.

