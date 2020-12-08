Latest news

A woman from Fermanagh became the first person in the world to receive the needle against Covid-19

By Brian Adam
0
4
A woman from Fermanagh became the first person in the world to receive the needle against Covid-19
A Woman From Fermanagh Became The First Person In The

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Nurse from Dundrum in County Down becomes first person in Ireland to receive Covid-19 vaccine

A woman from Fermanagh became the first person in the world to receive the needle against Covid-19

From Enniskillen in Fermanagh, the first person in the world to receive the vaccine outside of trials. Margaret Keenan, 90, who has been living in Coventry, England for 60 years, was given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at 6.45am today.

A nurse from Dundrum in County Down is the first person in Ireland to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

The needle was handed to Joanna Sloan, 28, a nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, this morning.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health is today launching its vaccination program.

Joanna Sloan

Joanna Sloan, who will lead the Belfast vaccination program, said it was great to get the needle and a “privilege”.

“This is definitely the last fence we have to put in place to keep people safe…” said Joanna Sloan.

Margaret Keenan from Fermanagh 91 will be next week and said it was a great “early gift” to get the vaccine.

“I feel it is a great privilege to be the first to get vaccinated against the Covid-19. It’s the best early gift I can get for my birthday, as it means I can look forward to spending time with my family and friends again in the new year, after I’ve been alone for most of the year. ”

