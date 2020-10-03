Latest newsTop Stories

A woman who jumped into the sea for suicide was found alive after floating for 2 years, video goes viral

By Brian Adam
The 46-year-old woman's children also said her mother had been missing for two years, Photo: Facebook
A fisherman in Colombian waters has found a woman unconscious floating along the waves for two years.

According to the World News Agency, the incredible incident took place in Colombia, where a 46-year-old woman jumped into the sea to commit suicide after being disturbed by domestic violence, but miraculously found a fisherman floating on wood in a state of unconsciousness. Gone.

Fisherman Ronaldo was seen floating on a board in the middle of the sea with his friend. When he approached, he saw that the board was not a woman. Fishermen pulled the woman out of the water and provided medical assistance. After regaining consciousness, the woman revealed that she had jumped into the sea with the intention of committing suicide two years ago and it is not known what happened after that.

When the woman’s video went viral on social media, her daughter was contacted and said that she had not seen her mother for two years, she had gone somewhere and would not return. As soon as she regained consciousness, she said, “My God does not want me to die right now.”

