A woman’s body was found in a pond outside Prince William’s home

By Brian Adam
Two days later, the body has not yet been identified, photo: file
London: A woman’s body has been found in a pond in front of the homes of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton in Britain.

According to the International News Agency, the body of a woman was found in a pond outside the palace of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton and the body could not be identified two days later.

Princess Eugenie also lives with her husband in a cottage near the “Round” pond. Panic spread in the area when the woman’s body was found in the pond. Police have moved the body to a morgue for identification.

A spokesman for the Met Police told the Daily Mail that the process of identifying the woman’s body was underway, adding that no progress was likely in the investigation after the body was identified.

