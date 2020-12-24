“A world is born when two kiss”: Lorenzo Lazo, Edith González’s widower, shared a loving message for his girlfriend Lourdes

- Advertisement -

According to the latest publication by Lorenzo Lazo, his romance with Lourdes Peláez is going very well, as the widower of the remembered Edith González has just shared a romantic photo that suggests that romance is going from strength to strength and without leaving doubts affection you feel for your current partner.

In the image you can see the couple kissing with everything and mask on, a photograph in which the economist wrote a phrase by Octavio Paz: “A world is born when two kiss. Lourdes Peláez. Kiss in times of COVID”.

The photo received a response from the plastic artist “TE Echo de menos (I miss you) ”accompanied by a heart, a message that in turn Lorenzo reacted with several emoticons of faces with“ loving eyes ”.

The widower of the beloved Mexican actress has been the last days sharing photos of your vacation in Guanajuato, where he has been seen enjoying in the company of his friends, so it suggests that he and his girlfriend will remain separated in these end-of-year parties, and is that Peláez lives in the city of Guadalajara, so it is speculated that the parties will spend in the town next to his four children.

The romance between Lorenzo and Lourdes was uncovered in March of this year, but it was not until last November that, through a post of Instagram the economist confirmed it with a romantic photograph that was captured at the event Van Gogh Alive Mx, a multimedia artistic exhibition focused on the work of the emblematic French painter, event that Lazo and his girlfriend were able to attend before Mexico City returned to the red light of the health emergency. In that message, Lorenzo wrote: “Van Gogh Alive, an unforgettable experience! There are always reasons to celebrate life, and we go together, Lourdes ”.

Before the period of isolation and social distancing derived from the pandemic was decreed, the couple could be seen together in March, at the International Conference Center from the capital city, where Lazo Margain was decorated with the distinction Honoris Causa by the Inter-American Institute for Research and Teaching in Human Rights.

A year and a half after the death of beloved Edith, the economist found love again in the 43-year-old artist, who in addition to being a painter and part of the project The Thousand Jacket Pocket, He also works as a public relations officer for a restaurant in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, and apparently he is not bothered by the accusations of those who do not see favorably the marked difference in ages, since Lazo is 67 years old.

To date, it is recurring to see photographs of Edith González in the account of Instagram of the economist, then on various occasions he has shared how much he misses the woman he was married to on September 24, 2010 Until the day of her death. In fact, last September the father of Lorenza, the daughter who sired next to the actress, shared an image commemorating the significant date on which they would have completed 10 years of marriage.

And it is that since June 2019, when González lost his life due to a persistent cancer that he suffered during his last years, Lorenzo was seen with great sadness, although he was always kind and attentive to requests from the press. In this sense, the economist’s new romance has been celebrated by friends and family, who have seen in him recover the illusion of a courtship, which he has confirmed with his loving displays of affection for his girlfriend.