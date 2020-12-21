A Xiaomi laser meter that is capable of measuring everything, in addition to being very economical

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and that is why Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices for a long time. Now once again he surprises us with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, a Xiaomi crowdfunding platform Most of the products sold on this website are from small Chinese startups that are part of Xiaomi’s ecological chain. On this occasion, the platform presents a laser meter with which you can measure everything you can imagine at a very affordable price.

Xiaomi laser meter, main features

East Xiaomi laser meter from DUKA and Xiaomi, It is a very interesting gadget that once you try this laser meter you will not want to go back to the conventional meter. It has a very contained size, its dimensions are 95 × 26.5x13mm and a weight of only 38 grams, this laser meter is capable of measuring distances between 0.03 and 40 meters. Count with one aluminum and magnesium body in addition to ABS plastic, So it is very resistant to shocks and falls. Its rectangular shape makes it ideal to carry in your pocket.

All your information is shown through a OLED display. With this laser meter we can measure the distance, height, area, angle and volume of a surface.

Xiaomi rangefinder: laser meter Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s laser meter projects a red laser beam in the direction you point. In just 0.2 seconds we will have the result on our screen, with a 1mm measurement accuracy.

For the battery, it has 280mAh for a lithium battery. The manufacturer himself assures us that we can measure 4,000 times if the battery is fully charged. The meter does not require batteries, as it is charged via USB type C, this is another point very in its favor.

Price and availability

The price with which this new Xiaomi laser meter has gone on sale is only 99 yuan, about 12 dollars to change. It is currently only sold in China, although we may soon see it on AliExpress and other similar platforms.

>