A Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with a camera under the screen appears in a video

This week we have seen the first smartphone with an under-screen camera, which comes from the hand of ZTE. However, ZTE is not the only manufacturer interested in this technology. Xiaomi also wants to launch a smartphone with a front camera under the screen, but we did not expect this to happen so soon. According to a new leak, the first smartphone of the Chinese brand with an under-screen camera will arrive between October and November, and will have a well-known design. In a published video we can see a Xiaomi smartphone without a visible front camera whose rear part is identical to that of the recently launched Mi 10 Ultra, so Xiaomi could launch a version of the Mi 10 Ultra with an under-screen camera. Unfortunately, the person who was operating the phone in the video did not activate the selfie camera, so we cannot check the quality of the image. This may be because whoever is recording the video wants to remain anonymous. It could also be that it is a prototype and, therefore, the front camera does not work yet. Or we could be facing a false video, although in the video we do not see any clear indication that it is. What does not seem very likely is that the October-November date is correct since Xiaomi has said in the past that its first phone with this technology will not hit the streets before 2021.