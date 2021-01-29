A year of extraordinary popular delusions

- Advertisement -

In March, this column argued that an epidemic of fear was rapidly traveling the world on the slopes of Covid and that the events of 2020 could very well provide an additional chapter to Charles Mackay’s book Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of the Masses ( 1841). The subsequent months have reinforced that vision. The pandemic has not only sparked irrational fears, but a large speculative bubble has also appeared. The errors of optimism are now joined with those of pessimism.

Financial theorist William Bernstein has brilliantly updated Mackay’s work for the twenty-first century, with The Delusions of Crowds: Why People Go Mad in Groups, which It will be published in February. Bernstein suggests that bubbles are characterized by extreme predictions, tend to dominate conversations, and induce people to quit their jobs. Skeptics’ warnings about bubbles are invariably met with scorn and scorn, says Bernstein.

All of these features have been evident in recent months. In March, epidemiologists at Imperial College predicted that half a million Britons and more than 2 million Americans would die from Covid. We cannot measure the accuracy of this prediction, as the warning immediately led to lockdowns, forcing people to quit their jobs – Bernstein’s third condition. Since March, the pandemic has dominated the talks.

Obsessions or manias are driven by imitation, a deeply ingrained aspect of the human brain. Most people are very conformist, and this tendency is accentuated at times of greatest uncertainty. Thus, it is not surprising that the responses of many governments to the pandemic were not driven by “science”, as politicians claim, but by the actions of neighboring countries.

“Mimicry”, suggest some researchers from the National Academy of Sciences, “is a common response among decision-makers when the effect of an action is uncertain; agreeing with others can protect those responsible from appearing “the laggards.” John Maynard Keynes’s phrase that “it is better for reputation to fail conventionally than to succeed unconventionally” applies to modern politicians as well as investors. Time will tell if the policy responses were appropriate But it is clear that popular perceptions of the risk of the virus are poorly calibrated.

According to the Brookings Institution, surveys exaggerate by 800 times the proportion of deaths from Covid among those under 25 years of age. The public also seems to believe that many more cases end up in the hospital than they actually do. Deaths as a proportion of the population are equally skewed in the public mind. An August survey in the UK found that 6% -7% of the British population were believed to have already died from the virus, about 100 times the actual figure. Psychologists attribute the exaggerated fears of the pandemic to a “notoriety bias” and “emotional anumericity.”

During manias, people have trouble absorbing information that does not fit their previous beliefs. Dissonant facts are suppressed. Non-believers or skeptics are savagely attacked. Scientists who defied the consensus on Covid have been pilloried. After Stanford epidemiologist John Ioannidis discussed the Imperial’s forecast, his financial motivations were questioned and a rumor circulated that his mother had died of Covid. They also disinvited biophysicist Michael Levitt, a Nobel laureate, from a conference for expressing a non-consensual opinion on the risk of Covid.

As the world of public health was consumed with anxiety, Wall Street was putting out the party lights. In the South Sea bubble 300 years ago, London had hundreds of extravagant IPOs; the most famous, “a company to carry out a company with great benefits, although nobody knows what it is”. In 2020, similar blank check companies proliferated on Wall Street as a record number of SPACs hit the market.

“When the rest of the world is mad, we must imitate it in some way,” declared a gleeful speculator in 1720. Imitation is so rife in the last financial bubble that speculators’ favorite stocks are known as meme stocks. They are highly praised (as are Nikola from electric trucks) on WallStreetBets, a Reddit trading subforum. Speculators flock to discount broker Robinhood to leverage options. Unbelievers about Bitcoin or Tesla are treated as harshly as Covid “deniers.”

“This time is different”: it is the trumpet blast of every mania, as traditional valuation metrics are considered outdated. 2020 was no different. Robert Shiller, the economist who spoke of irrational exuberance in the 1990s Stock Market, has said that the level of the markets, which according to all metrics is more expensive than in 1929 and according to some, more than in 1999-2000, justify it unprecedented rates. Nor is the disparity between the exuberance of Wall Street and the sad reality of a virus-ridden economy unprecedented.

In his book, Mackay described an outbreak of the plague in Milan in 1630. In their distress, the Milanese were drawn to the predictions of astrologers and other imposters. The prophecies that took away hope of recovery tripled the ravages of the disease. A barber surgeon accused of allying himself with the devil was tortured and executed. This “epidemic frenzy seemed as contagious as the plague. The imagination was as deranged as the body. The epidemics of greed and fear of the past year should die out in the coming months. Or maybe not. As Mackay wrote, “Men, it has been said, think of herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they do not regain their senses more than slowly, and one by one ”.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. Opinions are yours. The translation, of Carlos Gomez Down, it is the responsibility of Five days