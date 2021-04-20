AAEON and TEMPEL GROUP surprise us again: what you see and what you don’t see behind artificial intelligence

- Advertisement -

What is Artificial Intelligence and what is it composed of?

Artificial Intelligence is the creation of machines that feel, reason, act and adapt. For this, technologies of symbolic reasoning, logic, expert systems or knowledge representation are used, which can perform basic tasks such as planning or diagnostics.

Within AI we can highlight Machine Learning, which uses data to improve processes with more complex technologies, such as neural networks or pattern recognition, allowing robotics, chess (Deep Blue from IBM in 1997) or OCR to be carried out. (Optical character recognition).

Finally, the last link would be Deep Learning, which consists of training neural networks with big data, through the use of recurrent or convolutional neural networks and providing solutions for voice recognition or image recognition.

In the traditional way, what we did was analyze the data, executing the program to obtain a result.

In this new era and thanks to Deep Learning, what we do is “train” the machine, throwing it the result we want as a primary data, and an extensive database as an essential tool.

This is very common in software for devices (IOS, Android …). As an example and now that cats and dogs are so fashionable on the Internet, to obtain an X program, we would show you a sample of 5,000 photos of dogs and cats indicating in each case what they are (master data, breed, color, country … ) and we would obtain “the program”, then we would verify the percentage of success with a different set of photos, correcting the training until we reached our goal.

Our program would be ready to identify cats and dogs !!!!

As we have mentioned, we currently have a myriad of applications on our smartphones at a recreational level, but also, with COVID still hitting us in the business environment, we can apply AI as a solution to monitor access controls and ensure that body temperature is correct, as well as that the user is wearing the mask. It is as simple as creating an access control to different locations where you can only access if we have a series of elements or PPE well placed (Helmets, boots, reflective vests, masks, glasses,)

In this sense, and for different markets, solutions are available, such as AGVs (Self-Guided Vehicles) for the automatic management of warehouses, medicalized robots to help with certain tasks with patients, control of access to parking lots, SmartCities or management of abandoned luggage in airports, among others.

This type of compact computers allow us to carry out quality inspections of the final product in search of faults (for example, lack of a component) to and / or quality defects (size or shape of the board or incorrectly installed component).

Nowadays, the reinforcement learning technique can be managed with products such as the Boxer-8331AI, which would control the robot during the training phase, and would speed up the process through human help to perfect the task to be carried out.

That’s why since Tempel Group, a company with more than 43 years of experience and in collaboration with our partner AAeon, we are very convinced that these new solutions are key to streamline our industrial systems, and therefore, we are committed to this type of innovative PCs dedicated to Artificial Intelligence such as the BOXER-8331AI.