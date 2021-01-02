Abandoned, in ruins and far from its splendor: this is Luis Miguel’s house in Acapulco

- Advertisement -

Luis Miguel He has always sought to keep his life private and few details are leaked to the media, but something that is widely recognized are the long stays he lived in his mansion in Acapulco, Guerrero, a place that was even portrayed in his biographical series. Now, after several years of neglect, a group of tiktokers broke into the property.

The three young people published the videos of the invasion they committed at the end of December 2020, when they entered the huge house installed in the Diamante area and one of the most exclusive of the most famous tourist center of the last century.

The videos were shared from hugo_gzbn’s account on TikTok, where they have soon become viral thanks to the character and whose intimacy they expose.

In the images you can see the pool close by over the years, what could be a tennis court, wide spiral staircases, an elevator and even a room already in ruins.

“We have just arrived here, in Acapulco, at Luismi’s abandoned house, here in Diamante. And now we are going to see if we can get in “, The influencer identified as Hugo GZBN said at the beginning of the video.

The tiktoker defined the mansion as “a paradise” that they wanted to explore, so they would not rest until they found an access and revealed all its secrets.

Later in the video, the young man and his friends found a hole through which they could break into, but the size of it did not allow them to enter the luxurious mansion that is now completely abandoned.

On your tour of the “El Sol” property, The young people found an access by stairs that led them to the upper part of the property with large windows and that still has the trace of the splendor that distilled more than three decades ago.

Upon reaching their destination, the young they found a large terrace whose main attraction is the imposing view of the Acapulco sea that caught Luis Miguel with his beauty.

Hugo and his friends also entered one of the rooms that still has a stained carpet and further inside the property they found some ruins, with some flying animals as guests.

The young people also had access to the imposing hall and hall, where they still found some furniture already deteriorated by the passage of time.

And they were very surprised when entering what could have been the room of the singer of When the sun heats and other great successes, since it has more than one luxurious detail that stood out in its interior.

The famous house that Luis Miguel It was built in the 90s on a 36,000-meter site, in an area of ​​Acapulco, Guerrero, known as Playa Bonfil, from where he had a privileged view of the Mexican Pacific.

For a long time, that house was the only property built on the lonely Playa Bonfil, which years later became the Diamante area of ​​Acapulco, one of the most expensive in the port, which it housed the residences of artists, politicians and celebrities.

Everyone in Acapulco knew that Luis Miguel spent long periods of rest and parties there, among friends, girlfriends and lovers.

Little by little, in the exclusive areas of Acapulco, luxurious subdivisions, apartment complexes and golf clubs were erected that put an end to privacy and this drove the singer away from the heavenly port, mainly after 2009.

By then, the singer spent most of his time in Los Angeles and Miami, in the United States, where he bought two other properties: a house in the Californian city and a luxury apartment on the Florida coast.

Until 2013 the property looked abandoned, when according to the local press, renovation work began: Luis Miguel had decided to sell it and he did so in the same year.

The emblematic house was acquired by a real estate agent owned by his friend, businessman Jaime Camil, and tenor Plácido Domingo. For it they paid 106 million pesos (about 8.8 million dollars at the exchange rate of the time).

So far was the story of Luis Miguel’s residence in Acapulco, where many of the relevant moments of the singer’s life occurred, which the public knows today thanks to the successful series about his life on Netflix. It is not known now who is the owner of the property.

