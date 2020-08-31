Latest news

Abeconomy will outlive Abe, but so will Japan’s troubles

By Brian Adam
Abeconomy Will Outlive Abe, But So Will Japan's Troubles

Shinzo Abe may go away, but Abeconomy will stay. Japan’s longtime prime minister resigned on Friday. Two of the three arrows in his namesake reforms are well established. The third, the growth arrow, has flown less high. The next prime minister will struggle to overcome the challenges of the current pandemic and long-term demographic trends.

A long-standing, chronic inflammatory disease has left Abe, 65, unable to do his job. Although two recent visits to the hospital had fueled rumors of a resignation, news of an imminent announcement sent Japan’s benchmark stock index down more than 2%. The yen strengthened, meanwhile. These moves suggest investors fear that Abe’s successor will bring less growth and more deflation.

Such concerns seem exaggerated, or at least premature. The current momentum of the monetary and fiscal arrows of the Abeconomy is too strong for a mid-flight correction.

On the monetary side, the head of the central bank, Haruhiko Kuroda, is likely to maintain the expansionary course in controlling the yield curve and negative interest rates. Fiscally, the next government will have no reason to reverse Abe’s massive stimulus package, equivalent to 40% of GDP.

Without that, anti-pandemic lockdowns and weak global demand, which brought an annualized rate of decline of 27.8% to GDP in the April-June quarter, could bring the kind of recession that could threaten the dominance of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party. . The path of the growth arrow is more uncertain. The Bank of Japan’s consumer price inflation target of 2% looks as out of range as ever, while real GDP growth has disappointed.

The reluctance of companies to raise wages or spend their huge stacks of money remains strong. Still, Abe can be satisfied with modest improvements in good corporate governance and some increase in female participation in the workforce. The harsh demographic reality would prompt the next prime minister to choose a more achievable growth target. It is difficult to imagine a large expansion from a declining working-age population, with a reduction of 0.5% in the year ended in October 2019, with the under-15 age group declining by 1.3% .

Abeconomy may last long after Abe, but so will Japan’s headaches.

